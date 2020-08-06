NHIAA releases start dates for fall sports

CONCORD, N.H. – The decision on whether there will be a fall sports season for Manchester’s public high schools will come on Monday, and now that decision will have “first date to play” dates from the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA).

On Thursday, the NHIAA Council unanimously approved the first dates of play for sports in the fall. The “low risk” fall sports (bass fishing and golf) can begin on Sept. 10. The “moderate risk” sports (cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball) can begin on Sept. 18. The “high risk” sports (football and spirit) can begin on Sept. 25.

The NHIAA also approved the concept of “open tournaments” in cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball.

More details on scheduling are set to be revealed, but there will be no minimum number of games needed for teams to qualify for post-season tournaments. Discussions on football and golf post-season tournaments are also set to be released in coming weeks. Thursday’s release did not indicate if there would be more refinements to previously released safety guidelines.

In the return-to-school proposals by the Manchester School District to be discussed by the Board of School Committee on Monday, Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen revealed that Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial high Schools will play a “regional” schedule against Bedford, Concord and Hanover.