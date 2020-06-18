NHHEAF Network announces emergency mini-grants for 411 New Hampshire college students

CONCORD, NH — The NHHEAF Network, a Concord nonprofit agency and the state’s largest source of free college planning services, announced today the immediate funding of $387,500 in emergency mini-grants for 411 New Hampshire college students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to provide direct support to New Hampshire college students experiencing financial difficulty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated The NHHEAF Network President and Chief Executive Officer Christiana Thornton. “We recognize the difficulty many families may be experiencing in finalizing enrollment plans for this fall, and we hope this swift action will assist them in the decision-making process.”

Ms. Thornton added, “With The NHHEAF Network’s recent organizational restructuring, our two newly-elected boards of directors and 200 team members are delighted to demonstrate our strong commitment of helping New Hampshire families plan and pay for college during these uncertain times.”

“Congratulations to these outstanding Granite State students who have withstood the adversity and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “These awards are a testament to their hard work and resiliency, qualities that will serve them well as they continue their studies and beyond. I look forward to seeing their continued success in the years ahead.”

“These mini-grants come at a crucial time for our students, many of whom are essential workers, and need additional financial support to continue their coursework,” commented Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) Interim Chancellor Susan Huard.

University System of New Hampshire (USNH) Chancellor Todd Leach acknowledged the significance of the emergency mini-grants by adding, “The four institutions of the University System of New Hampshire appreciate how The NHHEAF Network is stepping in to provide financial relief to our students as they continue to overcome the hurdles, stresses, and uncertainties introduced by the pandemic. This investment in New Hampshire students increases our ability to secure pathways for our students to pursue and complete their degree programs.”

A total of 19 New Hampshire colleges and universities will receive mini-grant funds to be awarded to returning students. Recipients attending one of the state’s seven community colleges will each receive a $650 mini-grant, while recipients at four-year institutions will receive a $1,250 mini-grant. The mini-grants generally will cover the cost of a three-credit course at the designated institution. Funds will be awarded directly to students through each institution’s financial aid office.

Since 1962, The NHHEAF Network has helped New Hampshire families plan and pay for higher education. The Organizations’ Center for College Planning (CCP) provides the state’s students and families with free, valuable information about the college planning process – from savings options and college admissions requirements, to applying for financial aid and scholarships.

For more information about The NHHEAF Network or these emergency mini-grants, please call 603.227.5310.