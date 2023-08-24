NHFPI to Convene Leaders to Address NH Workforce Challenges & Economic Security

New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute Announces 2023 Budget & Policy Conference

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute (NHFPI) will host its 8th Annual Budget and Policy Conference on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Grappone Conference Center. The conference, titled Tackling Workforce Challenges and Strengthening Economic Security, will feature leading policy experts and bring together New Hampshire policymakers, business and community leaders, advocates, and concerned citizens. Conference speakers and participants will examine cross-cutting issues impacting all Granite Staters and discuss effective policy solutions.

“New Hampshire’s workforce challenges are interconnected and centered on the economic security of Granite Staters,” said Gene Martin, NHFPI’s Executive Director, “Our goal is to convene leaders from across the state to not just discuss the problems New Hampshire faces, but also to examine how the State can best move forward and continue the momentum made by investments in the current State Budget. Solving our State’s pressing public policy challenges will take a concerted effort, and continued dialogue informed by research.”

As the leading nonpartisan nonprofit research organization in the state, NHFPI aims to host this critical discussion where attendees come away with a solutions-focused perspective on how New Hampshire can meet the challenges faced by everyday Granite State workers. Central themes of the conference include housing, health care, education, and child care.

To learn more and register, visit nhfpi.org/conference.

NHFPI’s 8th annual conference will be the first in-person conference the organization has hosted since the beginning of the pandemic. Early registration is $25 per person until September 16th when regular registration will be $50 per person. We are grateful to be able to offer an initial reduced rate as a result of the generous contributions of presenting sponsor New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, as well as sponsors Granite United Way, New Hampshire Housing, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Martin’s Landscaping & Construction, and Grappone Conference Center and media partners Business New Hampshire Magazine, InDepthNH.org, Manchester Ink Link, New Hampshire Bulletin, New Hampshire Business Review, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

About New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute

The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to exploring, developing, and promoting public policies that foster economic opportunity and prosperity for all New Hampshire residents, with an emphasis on low- and moderate-income families and individuals. Learn more at www.nhfpi.org.

