NHDP shares new Biden Latino plan

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Democratic Party (NHDP) shared a new plan this week touting a plan by former Vice President and presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joseph Biden that would economically benefit Manchester’s Latino population.

In the plan, Biden aims to fund up to $100 billion in low-interest business loans across the country geared toward Latino communities, fight to end racial disparities in health care and triple Title I funding, which the NHDP says would help the estimated 3,038 Manchester residents of Hispanic origin living under the poverty level.

“Latino Granite Staters are ready to replace Donald Trump with Joe Biden who will work with all of our communities to undo the damage of the Trump administration and support policies like increasing the minimum wage, expanding access to quality and affordable health care, and supporting our public schools that will help us succeed,” said Letizia Ortiz, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party Latino Caucus.

A full copy of the plan can be found here.

Before becoming the presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee, Biden trailed U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Latino support in states with large Latino populations such as Texas and California.