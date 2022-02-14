NHDP launches “MitchStakes” initiative

CONCORD, N.H. – While former U.S. President Donald Trump is still the head of the Republican Party in the eyes of many, he won’t be on the ballot in 2022, unlike races that could determine control of the U.S. Senate like the one here in New Hampshire. With that fact in mind, the New Hampshire Democratic Party is launching what it’s calling “MitchStakes.”

The project attempts to show the connection between U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and three New Hampshire GOP Senate candidates: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, former U.S. General Don Bolduc and Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith.

“Chuck Morse, Kevin Smith, and Don Bolduc would each be reliable ‘yes’ votes for the McConnell agenda, but only one of them can win the ‘MitchStakes’ in September,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Over the next seven months, they will have to battle it out to see who is the most anti-choice, pro-corporate special interest Republican willing to sell out Granite Staters and secure the grand prize — the support of Mitch McConnell and his Big Pharma, Big Oil corporate special interests. No matter who emerges as the victor in the ‘MitchStakes,’ Mitch McConnell and corporate special interests will win, and Granite Staters will lose.”



The “MitchStakes” project will span over the next seven months through the New Hampshire primary on September 13 and will feature various digital, communications, and organizing tools to show how the Republican Senate candidates are running to see who will be the biggest sellout to Mitch McConnell and his corporate special interests, even if it means selling out Granite Staters.

UPDATE 2/14/22 6:35 p.m. – Seb Rougemont, Campaign Manager for Kevin Smith’s campaign, has provided the following statement in response to the NHDP “MitchStakes” initiative.

“The Democrats have decided they are running a campaign based on political gimmicks rather than facing up to their abysmal policy failures. Maggie Hassan votes with Chuck Schumer 98% of the time and Bernie Sanders 96% of the time. Gas prices are at a 7 year high and inflation has hit a 40 year high – but Maggie Hassan and the Democrats are focused on political gimmicks. This is why Biden and Hassan only have a 40% approval rating.”