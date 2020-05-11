NHDP holds virtual convention

CONCORD, N.H. – On Sunday, the New Hampshire Democratic Party was supposed to hold its annual convention. It still did, but the COVID-19 pandemic just shifted plans a bit.

According to NHDP officials, over 3,000 people viewed the online convention, which featured Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, founder of Fair Fight, an organization whose mission is to ensure every American has a voice in our election system, focused on voting rights during her remarks.

“We’re fighting over whether voter suppression will become what we expect from our democracy, like so many failed states, or if we’re going to fight back and make sure that every voice is heard and that the values of those we speak for become reality,” said Abrams.

After the conclusion of the convention, approximately 15,000 people watched portions of the recording according to party officials.

