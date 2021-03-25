NHDOT Toll Plaza hours changing

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has been monitoring traffic volumes since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and announces the following change to our toll collection operations, which we expect to continue for the foreseeable future:

Beginning on Friday, April, 9th at 6:00 AM the Toll Plaza Cash Lanes will be staffed from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM only.

Between the hours of 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM, customers will be able to pay the toll fare by cash in an attended cash lane, or by E-ZPass in a dedicated E-ZPass lane.

During the overnight hours of 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, Toll Plazas will operate as All Electronic Tolling (AET). There will be no cash collection during these hours. To avoid receiving an invoice, customers can use the “7-Day to Pay” option through the website www.ezpassnh.com/postpay-trip or contact Customer Service Center as listed below.

Customers with any questions regarding E-ZPass transactions or invoices may contact the E-ZPass Call Center at Toll Free Number: (877) 643-9727 Monday through Friday – 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday – 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Invoices can also be paid in-person at the E-ZPass Walk-In Centers (WIC) located in Concord and Portsmouth. These locations are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Address information can be found at www.ezpassnh.com/page/service-center-locations.

Customers can also open up a New Hampshire E-ZPass account and received a 30% discount for passenger vehicles on each transaction. Sign up for an E-ZPass account online at www.ezpassnh.com, by calling (877) 643-9727 or at one of the NH E-ZPass Walk in Centers.

Signs will be hung on the toll booths to notify motorists of these changes. Additionally, we will be distributing postcards to our customers outlining our new hours. We understand that changes in any process can be frustrating, we ask you to be patient with our toll attendants, and to please drive with courtesy, that’s the New Hampshire Way.