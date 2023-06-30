NHDOT Safety Patrol is just a 999-call away: Working to help stranded motorists this summer – and it’s FREE

CONCORD, NH – Another busy summer travel season has begun and the New Hampshire DOT Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, is ready to respond to calls from motorists in need which typically double during the summer months.

NHDOT expects to help over 700 motorists a month during June, July, and August. Their main priority is the safety of the stranded motorist, minimizing delay from incidents and keeping traffic flowing for all users. New Hampshire residents and visitors can do their part by checking their fuel gauge to avoid running out of gas, and by ensuring their tires and engine are in good working order.

If you see the NHDOT Safety Patrol or other first responders on the roadside, please slow down and move over (Move Over Law, NH RSA 265:8). Motorists seeking help can call #999 for assistance at any time.

The NHDOT Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, operates on sections of New Hampshire’s highways and turnpikes: I-95 from the Massachusetts State Line to the Maine State Line, and the Spaulding Turnpike from the I-95 Interchange to Exit 16 in Rochester; F.E. Everett Turnpike from the Massachusetts State Line to I-93 Exit 14 in Concord; I-93 from the Massachusetts State Line to Exit 10 in Hooksett.

Service is provided on weekdays during the morning and evening commutes, and on weekends at various times during the summer month travel periods. More information can be found at Safety Patrol sponsored by GEICO (safetypatrolinfo.com) and the NHDOT website.

Motorists are not charged for services provided by the NHDOT Safety Patrol, and drivers do not accept tips.

When needed the NHDOT Safety Patrol unit can provide small amounts of gasoline or diesel fuel, change a flat tire, jump-start a car, or make small safety repairs to get a vehicle moving again, and/or assist travelers to obtain a tow truck or other safety services. Motorists are also encouraged to sign up here for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email).

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302 0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.