NHDOT issues warning about incoming heavy, wet snow

CONCORD, N.H. – While some northern parts of the Granite State have already gotten snow, the National Weather Service is predicting wet, heavy snow in Cheshire and Hillsborough Counties from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday.

Due to the warning, the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation are asking residents and visitors to give extra caution when driving, particularly while commuting.

Although only two inches are expected, the forecast calls for much of the snow to turn into slush that could cause treacherous driving conditions.

“The first storm of the season requires us to brush off our winter driving skills” said Commissioner Victoria Sheehan of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. “NHDOT crews are ready to respond to this event. You are safer at home but if you must travel, please drive slowly, leaving ample space between yourself and others. And as always – don’t crowd the plows as they work to clear the roadways for safe travel.”

More information on how to deal with weather-based emergencies in New Hampshire can be found at ReadyNH.gov.