NHDOT holding meeting about red list bridge over I-293

CONCORD, N.H. – Arrangements have been made for a Public Informational presentation to discuss the rehabilitation of a Red Listed bridge carrying Huse Road over I-293 & NH 101 in Manchester, NH. The scope of work involves bridge rehabilitation and roadway approach work. The bridge rehabilitation work will be done in two phases with alternating one-way traffic with temporary traffic signals. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians during construction. Duration of work will be approximately seven months starting in the spring of 2022.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Consistent with current City of Manchester practices, the NHDOT will conduct the meeting virtually via Zoom.

To attend the Zoom Meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device please go to https://zoom.us/j/94756762364?pwd=VUc4WGFac3NBZVFocW1OVEtkQ1M4UT09

To join the Zoom Meeting by telephone, dial 1-646-558-8656 (New York) and enter the Meeting ID: 947 5676 2364, Passcode: 412030. International numbers are available at https://zoom.us/u/ab4eGzX40y

The purpose of this meeting is to present to the citizens with information regarding the bridge rehabilitation and traffic control. Following the meeting, the public will be given opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The goal is to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment. Accordingly, NHDOT assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.

Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should contact the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, New Hampshire 03302-0483 or call 603-271-3222 – TDD Access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964. Notification for the need of assistance should be made at the earliest convenience.