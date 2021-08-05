NHDOT beginning night road work Aug. 8 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that on Sunday August 8, 2021, nighttime road work will begin on US 3 in Manchester and Hooksett.

Weather permitting; construction operations will require nightly lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic to facilitate roadway milling and paving operations. This work is expected to be completed over a four-week period and will take place during non-commuter hours: from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

This work is part of the $4.4 million Statewide Tier 2 Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is Brox Industries, Inc. of Dracut, Massachusetts.