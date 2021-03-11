NHCDD Offers $20,000 for Demonstration Projects

New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities solicits Request for Proposals for demonstration grants that address the needs of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and their families.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is soliciting requests for proposals. The Council has set aside a maximum of $20,000 of federal funds for fiscal support for entities that can demonstrate the ability to develop and initiate a new and innovative program that will improve and enhance services for the developmental disability community.

Special consideration will be given to projects that address any of the following needs in the ID/DD community including:

• Health Equity

• Housing

• Transportation



• DSP/Workforce development• Employment and Training• Unserved or underserved sub/groups within the ID/DD community.

All applicants must take into account the cultural/linguistic needs of diverse groups within the population.

The RFP can be viewed on the Council website at NHCDDRFPdemostrationgrantforproject2021.pdf.

For information please contact Isadora Rodriguez-Legendre, Executive Director at NHCDD.director@DDC.NH.gov or (603) 271-3236 (603) 271-1157.

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is an independent state agency committed to the mission of “dignity, full rights of citizenship, cultural diversity, equal opportunities and full participation for all New Hampshire citizens with developmental disabilities.”