NHAG issues cease and desist to NHDP absentee voter letters

Friday, September 23, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections 0
One of the envelopes from the NHDP mailer. Courtesy/NH Attorney General’s Office

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella issued a cease and desist order to the New Hampshire Democratic Party in regard to letters sent to voters.

The letter says that the voter has a history of requesting absentee ballots, but the Attorney General’s Office found that there were 926 voters in 39 towns who received the letters that have not voted absentee in the past and listed at a voting domicile in wrong towns.

The letter also includes return envelopes to non-existent county boards of elections, incorrect addresses for local town and city clerks.

Formella’s statement indicated that the letters could unintentionally lead voters to violate New Hampshire RSA 657:6 and has requested a remediation procedure by Tuesday.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Executive Director Troy Price released the following statement in regard to the announcement.

“This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with the intention of ensuring every Granite Stater was able to cast their ballot in this year’s general election. The NHDP has been transparent about the issues with this mailing and have been working with the Attorney General’s office to remedy the situation. We have already taken steps to contact the voters affected, and we expect to have this issue resolved shortly.”

Anyone with concerns over potentially illegal political advertising or mailers can contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov

