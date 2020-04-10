NH YMCAs providing essential community services during COVID-19 pandemic

MANCHESTER, NH — Despite their fitness and membership facilities being closed, the YMCAs across New Hampshire continue to provide essential services in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including childcare, emergency food distribution, online wellness classes, and check-ins on seniors.

Across New Hampshire:

3 YMCAs are providing childcare for essential workers, serving an average of more than 150 children per day;

2 YMCAs are providing food assistance, distributing an average of more than 1,000 meals per day;

5 YMCAs are offering virtual fitness classes to more than 100 people per day; and

5 YMCAs are offering special supports and services to seniors, including check-ins, virtual wellness classes, and meals.

YMCAs across the state are also partnering with the Red Cross to hold blood drives, hosting virtual storytimes for children, and providing activity boxes for families. The Y is committed to meeting critical community needs and keeping people socially connected and healthy during an extremely challenging global crisis.

The YMCA Alliance of New Hampshire supports collaboration amongst the state’s 9 Ys and community partners to increase our impact and advocate for positive change in our communities. Due to its unparalleled reach, the Y is a powerful advocate for our communities and familiar with the needs of the children, families, and individuals throughout the region.

For information about the Alliance, visit its website: http://www.ymcasofnh.org/. For questions about the New Hampshire YMCAs’ work, please contact Meagan Hamblett, Executive Director, YMCA Alliance of Maine, at Meagan.Hamblett@nneymcas.org.