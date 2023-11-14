NH Writers Project to benefit from NH Charitable Gaming Program Nov. 17-Dec. 1

DOVER, NH – The NH Writers Project (NHWP) is participating in NH’s charitable gaming program from November 17 through December 1, 2023.

Through this program non-profit organizations, by NH statute, receive a percentage of a gaming establishment’s gross proceeds for a period of time.

The establishment that NHWP was assigned by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission Racing and Charitable Gaming is the Dover Poker Room at 887B Central Avenue in Dover, NH.

The NHWP would appreciate your support.

ABOUT NHWP

NHWP is a boutique literary organization that nurtures the writer’s passion and the development of the crafted written word.

NHWP NONPROFIT STATUS

The New Hampshire Writers’ Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary arts organization funded by its members, as well as organizations and businesses, who support our region’s writers and literary heritage. The organization is run by a volunteer Board of Trustees and committees of highly skilled individuals.

NHWP’S MISSION

NHWP believes in the power of writing to inform, inspire, entertain, and transform both readers and writers. We are a welcoming community of writers from all genres and all levels, published and unpublished. We provide quality resources to develop and enhance craft, educate regarding publication and distribution, and foster an interactive group of creative individuals in New Hampshire and beyond.