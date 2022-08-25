NH Women’s Foundation announces first recipients of Women & Girls of Color Fund

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation is pleased to announce the first recipients of its new Women and Girls of Color Fund. The Women’s Foundation launched the Fund earlier this year and invited organizations to apply that were led by, and which served, women and girls of color in the Granite State.

The organizations receiving the first grants of this program are:

Manchester Community Action Coalition (MCAC), to support their Women’s BIPOC Health Initiative

New American Scholars, to support their Ed-Tech program

Victory Women of Vision, to support their New American Women support group

According to the Women’s Foundation website, the Women and Girls of Color Fund aims “to reverse the historic and persistent underinvestment in women and girls of color. The Fund augments our existing grantmaking and will provide low-barrier, faster turnaround grants to projects led by and serving women and girls of color in New Hampshire.” Advisors to the Fund are: Kile Adumene, Zib Corell, the Honorable Melanie Levesque, Rashida Mohamed, The Honorable Jackie Weatherspoon, Dan Weeks and Sindiso Mnisi Weeks.

“Women and girls of color remain disproportionately impacted by many challenges in the Granite State, and investing in these community-based solutions is one of the best ways to advance equity and justice,” said Women’s Foundation CEO Tanna Clews. “Racial equity is inseparable from gender equity, and we remain committed as a funder to breaking down philanthropic barriers so that we can all thrive. Congratulations to the inaugural recipients of our Women and Girls of Color Fund!”

The Women’s Foundation’s annual Community Grantmaking program is open for any New Hampshire organization serving Granite State women and girls, and application deadlines are typically in April. The new Women and Girls of Color Fund runs on a quarterly grantmaking basis through 2022, with the next round of grant applications due October 1st. Those interested in applying should contact Ellen Koenig at ellen@nhwomensfoundation.org.

About the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation

The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation invests in opportunity and equality for women and girls in the Granite State through research, education, advocacy, grantmaking and philanthropy. Learn more at nhwomensfoundation.org.