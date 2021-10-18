NH Women’s Foundation announces Devan Quinn as new Director of Policy

CONCORD, NH – Today the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation announced that Devan Quinn is their new Director of Policy at the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, overseeing research, policy, and advocacy programs. With a background in non-profit advocacy, policy analysis, and political campaigns, Devan has spent her career focusing on the health, safety, and empowerment of women and their families.

“We are thrilled to welcome Devan to our team,” said Foundation CEO Tanna Clews. “She brings an incredible set of skills and experience to the position, as well as a strong passion for our work. We are grateful to add such a strong advocate to our team, especially as we begin another legislative session that will have an outsized impact on New Hampshire women and girls.”

Quinn began her career working on campaigns for Annie Kuster, Joanne Dowdell and Maggie Hassan before joining then-Governor Hassan’s office at the State House in Concord. She has worked as a domestic violence crisis center advocate and as a policy analyst for a children’s advocacy non-profit. Most recently, she managed grants for children’s mental health programs for the UNH Institute for Health Policy and Practice.

“I’m proud to join the team at the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation,” Devan Quinn said. “New Hampshire women are still facing immense negative impacts from the pandemic — it’s an urgent time to improve policies that uplift women and girls. This is one of the most important times to grow women’s leadership in that effort and I’m honored to lead those initiatives.”

Quinn is a graduate of George Washington University, where she holds a B.A. in Gender Studies and Political Science. She also holds a Master of Public Policy from Brandeis University. She is passionate about using an intersectional feminist lens to grow leadership and support meaningful policy changes for people across the state.

The Director of Policy position was previously held by Jennifer Frizzell and Sarah Mattson Dustin. Quinn joins as the Foundation is set to present their annual Women Building Community Lunch-Online on December 1st, where they will make additional announcements on their new three-year strategic plan.

