NH Voters with print disabilities can vote using accessible electronic absentee during 2022 state Primary

CONCORD, NH – Following its successful use during the 2020 elections, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office will offer the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot system for the 2022 State Primary. This system enables voters with print disabilities to securely request, receive, and mark an absentee ballot electronically at home. The voter then mails or delivers their marked absentee ballot to their town or city clerk. None of the information on the voter’s choices on the ballot is sent over the internet during the entirety of the process.

Individuals with a physical disability that prevents them from marking a ballot or completing election forms using pen and paper can download the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot application on the Secretary of State’s website at: https://www.sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/register-vote/absentee/accessible-voting. On the application, the voter’s typed name will be considered a valid signature. The voter can email their completed application to their local clerk, who will work with the Secretary of State to provide the voter access to an online electronic ballot. The completed ballot must be printed out and delivered to the clerk’s office by mail, in person, or by a delivery agent.

Individuals with print disabilities who are unable to register in person may register absentee through the accessible process. To do so, the voter must request an Accessible Absentee Voter Registration Affidavit and Accessible Standard Voter Registration form from their local clerk. Alternatively, the voter can request these forms by selecting it on the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot application.

Every polling place in New Hampshire will also offer one4all accessible ballot marking tablet systems for voters in need of an accessible voting tool on State Primary Election Day.

In the live-free-or-die state, the right to vote is paramount and our office remains committed to ensuring New Hampshire citizens are given equal opportunity to exercise their civic duty.