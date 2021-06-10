NH Veterans Home Craft Fair Vendor Registration Open

TILTON, NH The New Hampshire Veterans Home (NHVH) is open to vendor registrations for their annual craft fair to be held Saturday, September 25th at the Home on 139 Winter Street in Tilton, NH. This outdoor festival will take place in and around the Home’s pavilion.

The annual event has featured many talented artisans offering a wide variety of items including: handmade gifts; seasonal decorations; personalized items; gift baskets; furnishings; scenic (Lakes Region / New England) pieces; baskets; woodworking; handmade jewelry; photography; pottery; ceramics; art; crochet, knit and sewn items; salsa, jelly, sauces, syrup, and relish; soaps, bath balms and lip balm; and more.

The NHVH also welcomes donations of gift cards from businesses. In recent years, over 100 gift baskets have been raffled at the event, each containing gift card(s) to local businesses.

The popular white elephant tables will once again offer a wide variety of inexpensive items. Donations of new or lightly-used items (with the exception of books or clothes) will be accepted August 3rd to September 17th.

Food items will be available at a nominal fee to keep you in top shopping shape. Examples are hamburgers, hot dogs, baked goods and a variety of beverages.

To reserve a vendor space or donate gift cards, gift baskets, white elephant or concession items, contact NHVH volunteer coordinator, Patty Copeland at (603) 527-4449, or Carolee Sliker at (603) 527-4837. All proceeds benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund, providing continued quality programming and quality of life for our state’s veterans.

The NHVH is home to men and women veterans who have served their country and fellow New Hampshire citizens. NHVH was established in Tilton in 1890 as the Soldier’s Home for Civil War Veterans and is a recent recipient of the Business Inspiration Award from the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. The mission of NHVH is to provide high quality, professional long-term care services to the Granite State’s elderly and disabled veterans with dignity, honor and respect. NHVH is the State’s only long-term care facility dedicated exclusively to veterans. For more information, call (603) 527-4400 or visit www.nh.gov/veterans, www.facebook.com/nhveteranshome.