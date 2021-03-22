NH vaccines Phase 2B: If you’re age 50-64 March 22 is the day you can schedule an appointment

CONCORD, NH – Phase 2B vaccinations will begin on March 22 for those ages 50-64 in New Hampshire. The state’s newly launched state-run Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface, or VINI, went live March 17.

Over the weekend there was a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance and would be up and running again at 8 a.m. on March 22. That is when the next group of New Hampshire residents can sign up for an appointment.

COVID-19 updates are also available at nh.gov/covid19 or anyone can call 2-1-1 with questions. COVID-19 specific call-takers are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. According to the graphic on the NH.gov site the final phases, 3A for those medically vulnerable under the age of 50 and everyone, begins in May. However, the graphic says it was last updated Jan. 14, 2021, so the best course of action is to continue to check the site for updates.