NH Toys for Tots campaign kicks off at Mall of NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps joined Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation at the Mall of New Hampshire to kick off the annual Toys for Tots Drive across the Granite State.

The tradition where presents to families that may not be able to give gifts to their children has been led by U.S. Marines since 1947, with New Hampshire’s political leaders adding upon the tradition with a kickoff in recent years.

Sununu noted that at any time, up to ten percent of Granite Staters may not be able to afford presents.

“Even if you can do something small, it is something that can make all the difference in the world,” he said.

The other assorted political leaders at the kick-off shared similar sentiments.

“I think the holidays are all about remembering people who may need a helping hand right now because they’re struggling for whatever reason, and that’s what Toys for Tots is all about,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “It’s about helping kids to help them understand that we care about them. We are here to make sure they have positive futures on Christmas morning and help them see that they have something under the tree.”

“Again this year, (Toys for Tots) makes such a huge difference in the lives of our families and kids,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“Every kid deserves a happy holiday season, every parent deserves the peace of mind that they’re able to support their family and provide that experience for their kids,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01).

“For whatever reason, there are a lot of different circumstances that families with around the holidays and we are here to thank the Marines for bringing smiles throughout the holidays for many young Granite Staters,” said U.S. Representative Ann Kuster (D-NH-02).

“We’re so fortunate in New Hampshire for all we have and I want to celebrate that and I’m really grateful for that, so I want to thank the Marines for their leadership with this program and so many other efforts they have done for our country,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

For more information on how to find gift drop-off locations in Hillsborough County, donate online or request a gift, click here.