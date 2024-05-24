NH Tourism Projecting 4.8 Million Travelers to Visit this Summer

CONCORD, N.H. – The Department of Business and Economic Affairs, Division of Travel and Tourism (DTTD) is anticipating an estimated 4.8 million people will visit New Hampshire this summer with spending by those visitors expected to reach $2.6 billion. The numbers represent a 3% growth in visitation over last year. DTTD unveiled its summer marketing campaign, along with forecast for visitation, during the NH Tourism Summit at the Lakeport Opera House in Laconia.

“While this past year marked a return to normal levels for leisure travel, nationally growth in that area is expected to be about 2.5%, and according to our research New Hampshire should follow that trend.” said NH Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois, “Additionally, with the Canadian market still showing some of the fastest growth, New Hampshire should see an added boost resulting from accelerated visitation from Canada. Canada is New Hampshire’s top international market, so this is very positive news for us, and we are anticipating a robust summer tourism season.”

New Hampshire’s summer campaign is transitioning from the “Discover Your New” platform to lean into the brand positioning of “Live Free.” The creative and messaging is aimed at inspiring travelers to feel full of possibilities and free of expectations when visiting the state. New Hampshire will continue to have a presence in its core markets of New England and eastern New York; road trip markets of Eastern PA; Greater Montreal and Quebec City in Canada. The campaign launched in the road trip and Canadian markets in April, and in late April – beginning of May in its core markets.

The event marked the second annual Summit, and this year DTTD introduced the BEA Collaborator of the Year Award. The award highlights an organization that has shown commitment, partnership and support to communities and the state throughout the year for the greater good of tourism and economic development. This year’s award went to the Greater Monadnock Collaborative. The Collaborative is the Monadnock Region’s destination marketing organization working with commercial and community partners to highlight and amplify everything that makes the region a one-of-a-kind vacation destination, great place to live, and a rewarding area to do business.