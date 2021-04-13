NH to ‘pause’ use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately

CONCORD, NH – The State of New Hampshire has announced a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, consistent with the recommendation of the federal government.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the use of the single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine after reports that six individuals in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks after vaccination.

The state of New Hampshire is working with all partners to ensure they are adjusting their operations to accommodate this pause.

“This news will not slow down New Hampshire,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “While the federal government has directed a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure that they have an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna to help continue their efforts today.”

Currently, no state-managed fixed sites are scheduled to hold Johnson and Johnson clinics.

Some Regional Public Health Networks were scheduled to provide Johnson & Johnson at clinics and to homebound populations today. The state is working with them to provide them with an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine so that their efforts do not slow down as a result of this pause.

Through the Federal Pharmacy Program, Walmart locations had planned to administer Johnson & Johnson today. All Walmart locations will have an alternative vaccine by 1 p.m. today – if someone has an appointment after 1 p.m., they are encouraged to attend. If they have an appointment at Walmart before 1 p.m., they are welcome to visit any of the state-managed sites and their appointment will be honored.

This announcement is specific to the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and not related to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. We encourage people to continue with their scheduled appointments.

COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority and all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination area taken very seriously. The CDC has indicated that those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.