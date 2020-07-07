NH Tech Alliance announces new appointments to its board of directors

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Tech Alliance (Alliance) has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. Steve Baines, Christina Ferrari, Nathan Pascarella and Marlana Trombley were elected by the membership after a voting process that followed the Alliance’s annual member meeting in June. The Alliance membership also approved electing three current Alliance board members to a second board term. Colleen Cone of Comcast, Mike Decelle of UNH Manchester and Gary Sloper of Macronet Services. Each member will serve a three-year term beginning June 1, 2020.

The Alliance’s board chair, Matt Benson of Cook Little Rosenblatt and Manson stated that “We are pleased to welcome diverse, accomplished and knowledgeable professionals whose unique perspectives and experiences will play such a critical role of shaping the future of this organization.”

“In addition to directing the long term vision and strategy for the organization, Alliance board members also serve in leadership roles for the committees of volunteers that drive our programming,” said Julie Demers, executive director of the Alliance. “We’re confident that with the talent and vision of these individuals we can continue to elevate awareness of the important role technology plays right here in the Granite State.”

Steve Baines is a serial entrepreneur who loves working with early-stage, technology-focused startups. His latest venture is as Founder and CEO of Forcivity – a Salesforce.com ISV and Consulting Partner firm, specializing in architectural, integration, development and strategic services. He has a diverse background in technology as well as sales and marketing, all with an eye toward building highly profitable, successful companies. Steve has a passion for helping others realize their potential, enabling them to grow both personally and professionally and loves sharing his knowledge and experiences with others in the hopes they will do the same with him. Steve has been a volunteer for the Crispin’s House Coalition for Youth Juvenile Court Diversion program since 2006 and is Co-organizer of the Manchester NH Salesforce.com Developer Group.

Christina Ferrari is a shareholder of Bernstein Shur, P.A., where she is a member of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Business, and Healthcare Practice Groups. She represents individuals and businesses in complex litigation matters and appeals in state and federal courts, before administrative agencies, and in the dispute resolution process. Before entering law, Christina was a dedicated researcher in the fields of neurosurgery and neuropharmacology, and her work has been published in the Journal of Neuroscience. She is President of the New Hampshire Women’s Bar Association (NHWBA), and has been on the Board of the NHWBA since 2011 in several other leadership roles. Christina is also a member of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s BioMed|Tech Committee and Government Affairs Committee and a Dean’s Advisory Board member of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.

Nathan Pascarella serves as the Director of Hypertherm Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Hypertherm in Hanover. Pascarella returned to New Hampshire in 2015 joining the company as the marketing leader for its automation and controls business team. Hypertherm Ventures was created in late 2017 and in addition to formulating its strategy, he led the closing of its first investments in 2019 and continues to direct the pipeline and ongoing investment activities. Earlier this year he was named an Emerging Corporate Ventures Leader by Global Corporate Ventures. Nathan has been an active member of the NH Tech Alliance since late 2017, and currently serves on the Startup and Entrepreneur of the Year Committees. He brings extensive experience in strategic business and product development ranging from industrial controls, software, advanced electronic devices, and consumer products.

Marlana Trombley is the VP of Marketing at Orbit Group and Interim CMO at Zoom Telephonics, where she is currently overseeing the marketing strategy for the release of several new products. She formerly held the role of Director of Marketing at FlowTraq, a cybersecurity company that was acquired by Riverbed Technologies. She has fueled her passion for digital marketing within the technology field and teaches Professional Development classes on Digital Marketing at the University of New Hampshire. She also serves on the Airport Authority Board for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Her passion for retaining young talent in the state can be seen extending into her roles as an Advisory Board member for Stay Work Play and Manchester Young Professionals.

About NH Tech Alliance

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance (formerly New Hampshire High Tech Council) is a statewide technology association supporting companies at every stage of growth and development from start-ups to established leaders in the global economy. The Alliance is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by building partnerships, enhancing knowledge, and shaping public policy.