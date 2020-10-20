NH Teacher of the Year to be named Oct. 23, Manchester teacher among 6 finalists

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Education will announce the 2021 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year on Friday, October 23 at 1 p.m. on the State House Lawn.

The six finalists will gather on the State House Lawn to be recognized for their excellence in the classroom, and for one of them to be named the 2021 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year. Geskus Studios and Yearbook Publishing is proud to partner with the Department of Education to sponsor the New Hampshire Teacher of the Year program. This national and statewide award builds community awareness of our state’s finest educators, while providing positive messages about the teaching profession.

The 2021 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Finalists are:

Alyssa Balboni, Third-Fourth Grade, Parker-Varney, Manchester

Danielle Boutin, ELL, Ledge Street School, Nashua

Sarah Carlson, Third Grade, Plymouth Elementary

Kathleen McCaffrey-Pomerleau, Second Grade, Main Street School, Exeter

Benjamin Rodon, Humanities, Amherst Middle School

Tina Sturdivant, Biology, Pinkerton Academy, Derry