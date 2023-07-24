NH Superior Court Chief Justice Tina L. Nadeau announces retirement

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Superior Court Chief Justice Tina L. Nadeau has announced her decision to retire effective September 29, 2023.

In a letter to Governor Chris Sununu, Nadeau says it has been “a distinct honor and a singular privilege” to serve the citizens of the State of New Hampshire, as an assistant Attorney General prosecuting homicide cases, as Legal Counsel to Governor Stephen Merrill, and as a Justice of the Superior Court.

“In each of these roles I have had the good fortune to work with forward-thinking judicial colleagues, legislators, executive branch leaders and members of the Governor’s Office toward improving access to justice for all our citizens,” said Nadeau. “I have spent much of my career implementing practices that promote recovery for individuals with mental illness and substance use disorder, and in my retirement, I will continue the important work of demystifying mental illness and addiction; of helping society focus more on treatment than punishment; and of convincing others that treating the mind is no less important than treating the body.”

Nadeau was appointed Associate Justice to the New Hampshire Superior Court in 1996, and in 2011, was appointed Chief Justice of the Superior Court. Justice Nadeau received a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1985, and she received her law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law in 1989. Prior to being appointed to the bench, Nadeau served as legal counsel to former Governor Steve Merrill from 1992 through 1996. She began her legal career in 1989 as an assistant attorney general in the homicide division.

“Chief Justice Tina Nadeau has served New Hampshire with excellence,” said New Hampshire Chief Supreme Court Justice Gordon J. MacDonald. “She is a respected trial judge, a gifted leader, a valued colleague, and a tireless innovator.”

In 2006, Nadeau spearheaded the effort to open a drug court docket in Rockingham County Superior Court and presided as the drug court judge. At the time, there were three operating drug courts in New Hampshire. Once she became Chief Justice, she secured federal funding for drug courts in two additional counties. Under Justice Nadeau’s leadership, a total of 10 drug courts are up and running in New Hampshire. In 2016, Justice Nadeau worked with legislators to pass legislation for statewide funding of drug court in New Hampshire. As part of the statewide legislation, Nadeau hired a statewide coordinator and is working with all the counties to ensure they are complying with the National Standards for Adult Drug Courts.

“She has a well-earned national reputation for her groundbreaking work with treatment courts,” said MacDonald. “Among other accomplishments, her hard work and leadership led to the establishment of Superior Court Drug Courts throughout the state. The lives changed because of participation in Drug Court are a lasting and inspiring legacy. Although we will miss her on a daily basis, true-to-form, she has already requested to continue to serve the Superior Court as a senior status judge. On behalf of the Supreme Court, I congratulate Chief Justice Nadeau on her retirement and thank her for her remarkable service.”

In addition to serving as a senior active judge, Nadeau will continue serving the public as a member of several national and regional boards, and as a volunteer in her local community.