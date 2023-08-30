NH State Police to step up saturation patrols, declare Sept. 1 ‘No DUI Friday’

CONCORD, NH – To prevent impaired driving on one of the busiest travel days on the East Coast, the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety (NHOHS) is joining forces with law enforcement agencies throughout New Hampshire and 20 other states to promote a “No DUI Friday” on September 1, 2023.

On Friday, all state police agencies that patrol I-95, including the New Hampshire State Police, are scheduled to conduct DUI saturation patrols as part of a commitment to enforce DUI laws across the eastern part of the United States. The effort is in support of NHTSA’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement period that runs from August 16 to September 4, 2023. Although DUI enforcement has been taking place during this entire 2-week period, law enforcement in the eastern part of the country will single out Friday, September 1, and ramp up enforcement in an effort to have zero lives lost due to impaired driving on this day. Residents and visitors should anticipate seeing an increased presence of state, county, and local law enforcement officers on roadways throughout the state.

Additionally, the New Hampshire State Police will conduct a saturation patrol on Sunday, September 3 in the Keene area. Troopers will be particularly focused on finding and arresting impaired drivers.

From 2019 to 2022, a total of 151 people were killed in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers statewide, according to data maintained by the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Motor Vehicles. During Labor Day weekend in 2022 (Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5), five lives were lost and many more were permanently impacted because of alcohol-related crashes in New Hampshire.

“We want everyone to celebrate the end of summer safely,” said New Hampshire State Police Captain Chris Vetter, who serves as commander of the Office of Highway Safety. “If you plan to be out drinking, please, think ahead and make a plan to get home. Remember, drunk driving is not only illegal – but it can claim innocent lives.”

No one is immune to the effects of drinking. There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare. According to NHTSA, a DUI can cost up to $10,000.

The NHOHS thanks all agencies and their members who are participating in this effort to protect lives and take impaired drivers off the roads. Anyone who sees a potential drunk driver on the road should dial 911 immediately. For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.