NH State Police step up summer safety patrols

CONCORD, NH – As part of the NH State Police Department’s summer safety initiative, on Saturday and Sunday morning of the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend the Special Enforcement Unit conducted traffic enforcement initiatives on lnterstate 95 in Hampton and Greenland along with Troop A, utilizing the State Police aircaft.

During the enforcement efforts, Troopers observed 100 different motorvehicle violations. Of the 100 motor vehide violations, 52 operators were observed traveling 90 miles per hour or greater and 8 operators were observed driving recklessly, traveling 100 miles per hour or greater. Troopers also interdicted various other motor vehide violations to indude; child restraint violations, following too closely and operating after suspension.

On Sunday morning the Maine State Police attempted to stop a motor vehicle for speeding over 90 miles per hour on 1-95. The vehide did not stopfor the Maine Trooper and contirued into New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police aircraft located the vehicle and Troopers were abSeto conduct a stoponlnterstate 9S in Greenland. Troopers detained the operator for the Maine State Police.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to pay special attention to their speed, reduce distractions in their vehide and focus their attention on driving during this busy holiday weekend.

The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit is a specialized unit that focuses on enforcing traffic laws, promoting highway safety and reducing the number of crashes on New Hampshire roadways. The Unit is equipped with the latest tech and tools to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws, induding the State Police Aircraft.