NH SOS announces party affiliation change statistics following deadline

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announces that a total of 4,920 New Hampshire voters changed their party affiliation between September 14th and October 7th, the deadline to change party affiliation before the New Hampshire Presidential Primary.

The party change breakdown is as follows:

Party Change Count Democratic – Republican 408 Democratic to Undeclared 3,542 Republican to Democratic 78 Republican to Undeclared 719 Undeclared to Democratic 41 Undeclared to Republican 132 TOTAL 4,920

The current voter registration totals in New Hampshire, broken down by party, are as follows:

Democratic: 265,159

Republican: 269,766

Undeclared: 344,212

Total number of registered voters as of October 10th: 879,137