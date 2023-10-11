NH SOS announces party affiliation change statistics following deadline

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announces that a total of 4,920 New Hampshire voters changed their party affiliation between September 14th and October 7th, the deadline to change party affiliation before the New Hampshire Presidential Primary.
The party change breakdown is as follows:
|Party Change
|Count
|Democratic – Republican
|408
|Democratic to Undeclared
|3,542
|Republican to Democratic
|78
|Republican to Undeclared
|719
|Undeclared to Democratic
|41
|Undeclared to Republican
|132
|TOTAL
|4,920
The current voter registration totals in New Hampshire, broken down by party, are as follows:
Democratic: 265,159
Republican: 269,766
Undeclared: 344,212
Total number of registered voters as of October 10th: 879,137