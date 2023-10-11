NH SOS announces party affiliation change statistics following deadline

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Press Release Civics, Politics, State Politics 0
David Scanlan. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announces that a total of 4,920 New Hampshire voters changed their party affiliation between September 14th and October 7th, the deadline to change party affiliation before the New Hampshire Presidential Primary.

The party change breakdown is as follows:

 

Party Change Count
Democratic – Republican 408
Democratic to Undeclared 3,542
Republican to Democratic 78
Republican to Undeclared 719
Undeclared to Democratic 41
Undeclared to Republican 132
 TOTAL 4,920

 

The current voter registration totals in New Hampshire, broken down by party, are as follows:

 

Democratic: 265,159

Republican: 269,766

Undeclared: 344,212

 

Total number of registered voters as of October 10th: 879,137

