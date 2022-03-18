NH Soccer wants you – to become a referee: Make your own hours, get some fresh air and exercise, and get paid!

Friday, March 18, 2022
The NH State Referee Committee has space in the few remaining classes before the spring soccer season begins. Classes involve a combination of on-line training, classroom and fieldwork. Once completed, you’ll qualify as a certified badged Grassroots Referee.

Some benefits to becoming a referee are: setting your own hours at locations convenient for you, good pay, enjoying being outside and staying fit, working with family members.

Anyone over the age of 13 can become a Grassroots referee. All ages are needed to ensure a safe environment for players from youth to adults. If you are a player or a coach, besides making money enjoying the game, becoming a ref will expand your understanding of the game and can help you improve as a player.

Right now there are more games than available referees, so take the plunge and help soccer grow in NH
For further information and to sign up go to www.soccernh.comhttp://soccernh.com

