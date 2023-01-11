NH schools to receive free access to STEM and computer science resources

Above: What is Learning Blade?

CONCORD, NH — To support educators, the New Hampshire Department of Education is providing schools with access to Learning Blade®, the online STEM and Computer Science career platform that also offers professional development opportunities for teachers.

Learning Blade is now available, at no cost, to New Hampshire school districts, and will continue to be offered through September. “This platform is an ideal way to help develop student interest in high-demand careers by increasing awareness of the many occupational fields that might appeal to Granite State youth,” said Anne Wallace, a STEM education consultant with NHED. “These lessons also bridge the gap between academics and the numerous social issues that teens genuinely care about.”

The Learning Blade platform includes online student lessons, aligned to New Hampshire’s state academic standards, that will educate students in grades 5-9 about a wide variety of STEM and Computer Science careers using real-life situations in a mission-based format. In addition, the system provides teacher lesson plans to support educators and introduce Career and Technical Education.

“Providing students and educators in New Hampshire with access to high-quality educational resources that introduce students to careers in IT, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, bioengineering, energy, robotics, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and more helps to build the future workforce,” said Sheila Boyington, CEO of Learning Blade. Schools and educational organizations can sign up here for Learning Blade.

About Learning Blade

Learning Blade®, a product of Thinking Media, is a supplemental STEM and computer science toolbox of interactive online lessons, ready-to-use teacher lesson plans, interactive classroom activities, and printable at-home activities for 5th to 9th graders, where students learn about STEM, CTE, and computer science careers while reviewing academics. Students can use over 400 online lessons in human-centered “missions” or stories to explore these exciting careers aligned to all state standards. Follow on Twitter and Facebook, @LearningBlade, or email info@learningblade.com for information.