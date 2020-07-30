NH schools ranked sixth by website

WASHINGTON – Earlier this week, the economics website WalletHub released a study saying that New Hampshire has the sixth best school system in the United States.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 33 categories regarding quality of education and safety of students before and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Hampshire finished in the top ten in both sets of categories overall, finishing in the top five in reading scores, median ACT score and lowest pupil-teacher ratio.

A full copy of the study is available on the Wallet Hub website.