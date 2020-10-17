NH schools get major boost in COVID-19 relief funding

Schools in New Hampshire are getting an additional $45 million to help with coronavirus-related expenses.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the funding at a press conference Thursday, following recommendations from lawmakers on the Governor’s Office for Economic Relief and Recovery Legislative Advisory Board.

Most of the money – which comes to the state from the federal CARES Act – will go to school districts directly, at a rate of approximately $200 per pupil.

This is more than what schools received earlier this year in CARES funding, which many districts say falls short of costs associated with pandemic, such as protective gear, facility upgrades and technology needs for remote learning.

Sununu said the per-pupil funds can be spent flexibly any time before the end of 2021.

“They can be spent on things like Chromebooks or computers or technology to make sure these students have access to quality education while they may be in a hybrid or even a remote learning atmosphere,” he said.

The additional $45 million also includes a $10 million emergency “reserve fund” for districts unable to cover coronavirus-related expenses even with the additional aid.

