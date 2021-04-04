NH Retail Sportsbooks take in nearly $4.5M in wagers on the Men’s college basketball tournament

CONCORD, NH – Over the first two weeks of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament, New Hampshire Lottery players have wagered nearly $4.5 million combined at the Granite State’s two retail sportsbooks. DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook has reported that players have wagered more than $2.7 million on the basketball tournament thus far, while DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester reported $1.7 million in wagers on the tournament to this point. DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook is on pace to have its largest sports betting month on record, while DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester is trending toward one of its largest sports betting months.

Between mobile sports betting and retail, the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings have seen players place nearly 320,000 wagers totaling $13 million through the first two weeks of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament, which began Friday, March 19.

“We are pleased to see the tremendous betting volume taking place at New Hampshire’s retail sportsbooks, as well as online and via mobile devices through the DraftKings app—it speaks to the pent-up demand, as sports fans missed out on this incredible tournament last year,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “Less than a year and a half since launch, sports betting in New Hampshire continues to build momentum and to drive critical revenue for education as we establish New Hampshire as the go-to sports betting destination in the northeast. With the Final Four this weekend, we encourage players to get in on the sports betting action so they can experience this thrilling way to win.”

Eureka Casino Resorts, DraftKings and the New Hampshire Lottery opened DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in August 2020. In January 2019, Eureka Casino Resorts began a year-long, multimillion-dollar project to completely remodel and rebrand the 90,000-square-foot facility as The Brook, located at 319 New Zealand Road in Seabrook. Formerly known as the iconic Seabrook Park, the transformation included an ultramodern Race & Sportsbook, the largest of its kind within 300 miles, at the only pari-mutuel facility in New Hampshire. The new space, “The Stadium,” which houses the sportsbook, offers stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs with three cinema-size screens and hundreds of TVs, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.

“When we were designing our sportsbook, our vision was to ensure that if you couldn’t be at the game, being at The Brook was the next best place to be,” said Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook. “Looking back over the last year, bringing that vision to reality has meant more than we could have imagined. Being the place friends now gather to take in the game is a true blessing. Feeling the energy and buzz in the building, hearing guests cheering and yelling, the roars when teams won or lost at the buzzer, is what we have been waiting 12 months for and we couldn’t have enjoyed it more or been more thankful.”

The Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, DraftKings and the New Hampshire Lottery opened DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester in September 2020. Located at 1279 South Willow St. in Manchester, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester has ample betting kiosks, wall-to-wall TVs, and seating for large and small. The 40,000-square-foot property located just off Exit 1 on Interstate 293 is a longtime charitable gaming location, and underwent a $2.5 million renovation with installation of a new HVAC air filtration system.

“We have seen a strong uptick in traffic as the Men’s College Basketball Tournament has proven to be a major driver for our sportsbook, as our guests have jumped at the chance to wager on and experience this one-of-kind tournament in person,” said Dick Anagnost, Owner of the Filotimo Casino & Restaurant. “With the Final Four games taking place Saturday and the national championship on Monday, we expect another busy sports betting weekend here at DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester.”

Both DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester and DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook have taken a number of precautionary measures to keep employees and guests safe. Employees and guests are required to wear masks, and employees throughout the day disinfect gaming machines to provide a safe and clean experience. Both facilities require physical distancing and they provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the space, including in seating areas and on the gaming floor.

For more information and to download the app, visit: https://nhlottery.com/Sports/ Mobile-Internet-Sports-Betting .