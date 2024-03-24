NH Renaissance Faire Call for Volunteers for Twentieth Anniversary Year

FREMONT, N.H. – Volunteers are needed to staff the not-for-profit New Hampshire Renaissance Faire for its twentieth anniversary year! Positions include ticket booth, front gate, security, first aid, set up & take down and others. Background checks required for some areas. No experience necessary for most areas, training provided as needed. You must be 18+; special consideration if a legal guardian is working with you. Simple costuming required and help is available to both make or borrow. Deadline to apply is May 5th for most roles. Passes to the faire and other gifts provided as a thank you.

Faire dates are May 11, 12, 18, 19, 2024 with additional assistance needed on April 29, May 6, 7, 12 & 22

The NH Renaissance Faire is a family-friendly, educational, theatrical, and fantastical festival held every May in Fremont, NH. From historical armored combat reenactments & jousting to medieval handcrafting, NHRF brings together education and fun for the whole family. Our merchants are mainly local artisans with an emphasis on handmade items including costumes, jewelry, pottery, herbals, weaponry, and more. NHRF is brought to you by Three Maples Renaissance Corp. a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. We donate all our profits to charity. This year’s charities are the New Hampshire Food Bank and Rockingham County Meals on Wheels.