NH Rebellion schedule released; home opener set for Saturday April 27

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Rebellion women’s football team opens its season this coming Saturday against the Delaware Diamonds.

Home games are scheduled to take place at Manchester West High School Field on Jack Amero Way.

The team has one game in April, two in May, and three in June before playoffs begin on June 29. Locations, dates, and times are subject to change. Games may be canceled due to lightning.

The schedule is as follows: