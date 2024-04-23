NH Rebellion schedule released; home opener set for Saturday April 27

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Rebellion women’s football team opens its season this coming Saturday against the Delaware Diamonds.
Home games are scheduled to take place at Manchester West High School Field on Jack Amero Way.
The team has one game in April, two in May, and three in June before playoffs begin on June 29. Locations, dates, and times are subject to change. Games may be canceled due to lightning.
The schedule is as follows:
- Home game: vs. Delaware Diamonds April 27 at 6:30 p.m.
- Home game: vs. Connecticut Ambush May 11 at 6 p.m.
- Home game vs. Harrisburg Havoc May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
- Away game vs. Maine Mayhem June 1 at 5 p.m.
- Away game vs. Upstate Lady Predators June 8 at 5 p.m.
- Home game vs. New York Knockout June 15 at 6:30 p.m.