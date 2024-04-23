NH Rebellion schedule released; home opener set for Saturday April 27

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Winter Trabex Sports 0
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Winter Trabex Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Team Photo Maine 7 scaled
NH Rebellion Team Photo/Winter Trabex

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Rebellion women’s football team opens its season this coming Saturday against the Delaware Diamonds.

Home games are scheduled to take place at Manchester West High School Field on Jack Amero Way.

The team has one game in April, two in May, and three in June before playoffs begin on June 29. Locations, dates, and times are subject to change. Games may be canceled due to lightning.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Home game: vs. Delaware Diamonds April 27 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Home game: vs. Connecticut Ambush May 11 at 6 p.m.
  • Home game vs. Harrisburg Havoc May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Away game vs. Maine Mayhem June 1  at 5 p.m.
  • Away game vs. Upstate Lady Predators June 8 at 5 p.m.
  • Home game vs. New York Knockout June 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Screenshot 2024 04 23 at 10.53.28 AM
Manchester West High School Field on Jack Amero Way.

 

About this Author

Winter Trabex

Winter Trabex is a freelance writer from Manchester and regular contributor to Community Voices.

Email

See all of this author's posts