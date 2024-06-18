NH Rebellion: A wedding, a rough season, and a tough loss

MANCHESTER, NH – In an event that had been a year in planning, All-American running back for the New Hampshire Rebellion Selina Collins married Britnee Feldman, the team’s Game Day Coordinator and Player Representative. In 2023, Feldman played for the team as a wide receiver.

Both teams and a variety of fans and family members made their way to the field where the women would join together in matrimony. Feldman strode down from the parking lot onto the field, accompanied by her father, where Collins and Feldman’s daughter, Leona, waited. The two exchanged vows, then exchanged rings, and kissed one another to a round of applause. Afterwards, Collins held a hand to her face, embarrassed at so many people watching.

“As I stand here before you, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy,” Feldman said. “From the moment we met, I knew you were the one. My past heartbreaks led me to the happiness that is you. Leona and I needed the calming nature of your energy. You are the missing piece in our lives.”

“Standing here with you today, joined by our close loved ones,” Collins said. “All gather to see us off as we embark on this amazing journey together. My heart bursts at the seams with joy. Much like the first time we met, time feels just a bit slower this afternoon- almost purposeful in its intent to aid us in cherishing this memory.”

Rebellion, despite its best efforts, could not deliver a win to celebrate the marriage between Collins and Feldman. The team lost by a score of 49-0.

Rebellion’s offense continually drove down the field, but failed to score a touchdown. The team turned the ball over on downs a few different times when close to the opposing end zone. QB Kim Bourque continued her progression as a quarterback, completing several passes to Collins, as well as one to Cassie Healy and one to Nicole Gordon.

“I’ve been playing, this is my eighth season playing football,” Gordon said. “I’ve always only ever played defense. I was playing for the Boston Renegades from 2017 up until 2023. So this is my first year not playing on the Renegades. When I moved to this team, they wanted me to play offense. Each game I was just waiting for that first reception. I’ve never had a reception. Today was like a big victory for me.”

Rebellion’s offense, aside from a lack of touchdowns, looked as good as it had at any point in the year. They gained over 300 yards on offense, something the team had yet to do. Collins repeatedly made runs of five or more yards, giving Rebellion short down and distance for third down.

Bourque, who also serves as the team’s punter and placekicker, had her first punt inside the 20 yard line this season.

A series of injuries had affected the team, which left Christine Vo, Missy Mahoney, and Ashleigh Nagy unable to play. In addition, RG Katelyn Hughes suffered an injury in the fourth quarter which brought her out of the game. Defensive regular LB Kassia Swanson was not at the game.

The New York Knockout, who will be going to the WFA playoffs this year, repeatedly gashed Rebellion’s defense with long runs by running backs and the quarterback. RB Hannah Jennings and RB Lacey Jennings starred in the game, continually picking up a large number of yards. While the Knockout tried to sit on the ball in the second half with a big lead, their running game continually broke through to continue scoring.

“We have a very solid team,” Knockouts coach Lou Butts said. “To be honest, we have a lot of injuries we had to deal with. Our team came prepared and executed very, very well on all sides of the ball. They had a good plan, 27 is a heck of a player. Putting the ball in her hands a lot is good for them.”

Despite not picking up a win this season, head coach Arasi Chau plans to return for the 2025 season. This year, he proved to be a calm presence in practice and at games, continually giving instructions, advice, and encouragement.

“So today’s game is all about the respect we have for one another,” Chau said. “We work hard together. That’s why we were able to move the ball. Kim [Bourque] was able to read the defense of what they were in. She was able to pick between a hot route or a short route. She surprised me today, understanding and reading the defense.”

The next step for the Rebellion is to ready themselves for the Women’s Football Alliance National Tryout Day in October.