NH Press Association announces new Board of Directors for 2021

Clockwise, from top left: Howard Altschiller, Mark Guerringue, Melanie Plenda, Vanessa Palange, Geoff Forester, David Brooks.

Members of the New Hampshire Press Association elected officers and board of directors members for 2021 by secret email ballot the week of November 23. The results were collected, tabulated and reported by David Tirrell Wysocki, former Executive Director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications who holds no current standing with the NHPA.

Please note the results reflect the decision of members to expand the number of at-large seats from five to nine beginning in 2021 to accommodate increased interest in serving on the board.

Officers:

President: Howard Altschiller (Seacoast Media Group)

Vice President: Mark Guerringue (Conway Daily Sun)

Secretary: Melanie Plenda (Granite State News Collaborative)

Asst. Secretary: Vanessa Palange (Valley News)

Treasurer: Geoff Forester (Concord Monitor)

Asst. Treasurer: David Brooks (Concord Monitor)

At-Large Members:

Matt Burdette (Nashua Telegraph)

Michael Casey (AP)

Rosemary Ford (Eagle-Tribune)

Keith Gentili (New Boston Beacon)

Brendan McQuaid (NH Union Leader)

Sarah Pearson (Concord Monitor)

Carol Robidoux (Manchester Ink Link)

Dan Tuohy (NHPR)

Nancy West (InDepthNH)

Ex-officio Members:

Richard C. Gagliuso (Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P. A .)

Tom Haines (University of New Hampshire)

Kristen Nevious (Franklin Pierce University)

David Saad (Right to Know NH)

Laura Simones (Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications)