NH Preservation Alliance wants award nominees

CONCORD, N.H. To honor outstanding work to preserve historic buildings, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is seeking nominations for its annual Preservation Achievement Awards. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, or businesses in the categories of restoration and stewardship, rehabilitation and adaptive use, compatible new construction, public policy, and educational and planning initiatives. The deadline for submissions is March 20, 2024. Nomination materials are at www.nhpreservation.org, or can be secured by emailing projects@nhpreservation.org.
Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to submit nominations. Applications are available for construction projects or education, planning or advocacy initiatives. The awards will be presented in May.
“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding work and inspire others,” said Jennifer Goodman, the Preservation Alliance’s executive director.
Recent winners include building mover Richard Geddes, architect Christopher Williams, craftsman John Schnitzler and high school teacher Eugene Reid as well as revitalizations of the former Sacred Heart School in Nashua, Monadnock Mill #3 in Claremont, the Stratford Grange, Whitcomb Hall in Swanzey, the Colonial Theater in Laconia, Parker Noyes Building in Lancaster, Chase’s Mill in Alstead and the Woman’s Club in Concord. Contact 603-224-2281 or projects@nhpreservation.org with any questions.
Generous awards program sponsors include Bruss Project Management, Careno Construction Company, LLC, The H.L. Turner Group, Inc., Matuszewski & Associates Architects, LLC, Monadnock Archaeological Consulting, LLC, Piscataqua Savings Bank, The Rowley Agency and Sheehan Phinney.