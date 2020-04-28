NH PBS launches, ‘The State We’re In,’ with a look at challenges news outlets face in covering COVID-19

CONCORD, NH — Responding to a critical need for in-depth analysis of the Coronavirus Pandemic, New Hampshire PBS is partnering with the Granite State News Collaborative to produce a new series called “The State We’re In.” The occasional series is hosted by GSNC Director Melanie Plenda.

The first episode includes interviews with Carol Robidoux, editor and publisher of the Manchester Ink Link, Steve Leone, editor of the Concord Monitor and Adam Hirshan, owner and publisher of the Laconia and Conway Daily Sun newspapers. The journalists talk about the impact of covering the coronavirus on their outlets, the challenge of funding and the unique issues facing each of their communities. You can watch it above.

“The State We’re In” will explore solutions to the crisis and highlights local efforts to combat the virus and rebuild local economies.

The series is produced in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative which is funded in part by the Solutions Journalism Network and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Production support is also made possible by the Facebook Project Community

Network Grant program in partnership with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association.

“The State We’re In” was the title of one of the first public television public affairs programs on New Hampshire PBS. Nearly 50 years ago the station was known as Channel 11- the New Hampshire Network. This series seeks to revive the in-depth reporting and civil discourse that

once was the hallmark of public affairs and discussion shows in the state.