NH nurse working in Haiti kidnapped, along with her child, amid escalating gang violence

Above: Alix Dorsainvil talks about her work in Haiti with El Roi Academy in 2020.

Port-Au-Prince, HAITI – A nurse working with a faith-based educational mission in Haiti has been kidnapped along with her young child, according to a statement posted on the mission’s website, El Roi Haiti.

“We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our Director’s wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry.

Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.

Thank you for your support and compassion during this on-going situation. We would request that no attempts be made to contact the family for comment at this time. We will continue to update and share information as we can on our website at www.elroihaiti.org.”

The faith-based educational mission is run by Alix Dorsainvil’s husband, Sandro Dorsainvil. Alix Dorsainvil serves as a community nurse providing medical treatment for the students. The name and age of their child was not included with the post.

El Roi is a Hebrew word meaning the God who sees me.

An increase in gang violence, kidnappings and killings was reported in mid-July to the U.N. Security Council by the National Human Rights Defense Network, who have been critical of government inaction amid the rising violence.

A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department told NPR on Sunday that they are aware of the situation and working with other partners within Haiti.

The kidnapping was reported the same day U.S. authorities issued a “category 4” travel notice warning citizens considering traveling to Haiti of increased danger “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.”

The warning, posted on July 27, came after the U.S. had “ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees.” American citizens were told they “should depart Haiti as soon as possible.”

Alix Dorsainvil is from Middleton, a small New Hampshire town in Strafford County.

El Roi Haiti said they would post updates via their blog as more information becomes available.