NH nurse and child taken as hostages in Haiti have been released

Port-Au-Prince, HAITI – A nurse from New Hampshire and her child, kidnapped nearly two weeks ago while working with a faith-based educational mission in Haiti, are safe and have been released, according to an update on the organization’s website, El Roi Haiti.

Alix Dorsainvil is originally from Middleton, a small New Hampshire town in Strafford County. She and her daughter were kidnapped July 27.

On Aug. 9 El Roi Haiti posted the following update:

It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer! We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis. “El Roi” is a Hebrew name of the God of the Bible that means “the God who sees.” It is with that vision that we now rest upon God’s truth that, “In his kindness God called you to share in His eternal glory by means of Christ Jesus. So after you have suffered a little while, He will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation” (1 Peter 5:10). We praise God that He has proven Himself faithful as He restores, supports, and strengthens Alix and her family, the ministry of El Roi Haiti, and the community that Alix has impacted – and continues to impact – with her ministry in Haiti. There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time. We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website. Please keep checking back. And again, thanks for all of the prayers and support through this incredibly difficult time. www.elroihaiti.com

In a statement released Aug. 9 the U.S. State Department said they “welcome reports of the release of two citizens from captivity in Haiti.”

The kidnapping remains under investigation by the Haitian National Police Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped from the community ministry in Port-au-Prince on July 27. So far there has been no information forthcoming about who kidnapped them or why.