NH Non-Profit Response Fund to give $100K to local non-profits, applications open April 13

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) and New Hampshire Business Finance Authority (BFA) are partnering in an effort to support the state’s non-profit organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CDFA and BFA will be administering the resources of the newly-created New Hampshire Nonprofit Response Fund, which will be funded in part by contributions from the business community and provide nonprofit organizations with resources up to $100,000 for working capital, equipment purchases and programming expenses.

The NH Nonprofit Response Fund will prioritize the most immediate public health needs and economic impacts from COVID-19, focusing on service providers that support vulnerable populations. The CDFA and BFA will administer loans, including deferred loans and grants to qualified nonprofits.

“We know that New Hampshire’s non-profit organizations are on the front lines of this epidemic and during these difficult times they are playing critical roles in our communities,” stated Governor Chris Sununu. “Ensuring their ability to continue delivering critical services now and into the future is at the core of this proposal and paramount to the wellbeing of Granite Staters. I applaud the CDFA and BFA for getting this important program running.”

Sister banks, Meredith Village Savings Bank (MVSB), Merrimack County Savings Bank (the Merrimack) and Savings Bank of Walpole were among the first three banks to contribute to the New Hampshire Nonprofit Response Fund with a combined tax credit donation of $150,000. The Fund also received several other early and significant contributions, for a current list of contributors or to contribute please visit CDFA’s website.

“Our state’s non-profits provide critical services to some of our most vulnerable populations,” stated Katy Easterly Martey, executive director of the New Hampshire CDFA. “We know our non-profits are struggling right now. “We know our non-profits are struggling right now. Our goal is to provide them with the necessary resources, so they can continue their important work.”

“This fund will allow us to rapidly deploy resources to the community-based organizations at the front lines of the outbreak and nonprofits supporting the most vulnerable individuals and families directly impacted,” stated James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority. “We are proud to be partnering with the CDFA to provide this critical support during this challenging time.”

In order to move resources quickly, the CDFA and BFA have created a simplified and flexible application process. Applications will be accepted on April 13th. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as they are raised, continuing throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis.