NH National Guardsmen over the death of one of their own: ‘Our hearts are heavy’

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire National Guard suffered a tragic loss last week.

Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, a culinary specialist with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, died on the evening of May 30. She drowned after being overwhelmed by strong currents and deep water along the Merrimack River at Pebble Beach in Canterbury.

Spc. Usanase was the loving daughter of Marie and Cyprian Mugenga of Concord and devoted sister to siblings Aimee Uwase, Paulette M. Niwewase, Feydeau P. Mugenga and Anaelle Mugenga.

“Pamela was a focused and dedicated soldier with a promising future in our organization,” said NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. “She was admired and respected by her fellow guardsmen. Please keep Pamela’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

Since April 25, Spc. Usanase had been assigned to the NH Food Bank for COVID-19 relief operations. She was part of a team of 28 NH guardsmen that had prepared more than 43,500 meals for families in need.

Spc. Usanase also worked part-time with her mother and sisters as a mental health worker at the New Hampshire State Hospital, and at the Genesis Health Care Pleasant View Center in Concord as an assistant registered nurse.

Spc. Pamela “Paya” Usanase

She was a senior at Plymouth State College where she was named to the President’s List last year as an Allied Health Sciences major. She was planning on a career as an occupational health therapist after earning a master’s degree. She also wanted to become an officer in the NHARNG.

Spc. Usanase was a 2017 graduate of Concord High School where she excelled as a student and athlete. She spoke six languages. Soccer was her favorite sport. She joined the NHARNG at age 17.

Family always came first for Spc. Usanase. She was as supportive of her sisters and brother as she was driven in her personal goals. She loved cooking for her parents, and as the second oldest sibling she could always be counted on for a friendly ear and good advice. Her youngest sister Anaelle called her “Paya,” which fast became her family nickname. Spc. Usanase was also an acolyte at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Concord.