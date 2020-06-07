NH National Guardsmen over the death of one of their own: ‘Our hearts are heavy’

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire National Guard suffered a tragic loss last week.
Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, a culinary specialist with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, died on the evening of May 30. She drowned after being overwhelmed by strong currents and deep water along the Merrimack River at Pebble Beach in Canterbury.
Spc. Usanase was the loving daughter of Marie and Cyprian Mugenga of Concord and devoted sister to siblings Aimee Uwase, Paulette M. Niwewase, Feydeau P. Mugenga and Anaelle Mugenga.
“Pamela was a focused and dedicated soldier with a promising future in our organization,” said NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. “She was admired and respected by her fellow guardsmen. Please keep Pamela’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”
Since April 25, Spc. Usanase had been assigned to the NH Food Bank for COVID-19 relief operations. She was part of a team of 28 NH guardsmen that had prepared more than 43,500 meals for families in need.
Spc. Usanase also worked part-time with her mother and sisters as a mental health worker at the New Hampshire State Hospital, and at the Genesis Health Care Pleasant View Center in Concord as an assistant registered nurse.
She was a senior at Plymouth State College where she was named to the President’s List last year as an Allied Health Sciences major. She was planning on a career as an occupational health therapist after earning a master’s degree. She also wanted to become an officer in the NHARNG.
Spc. Usanase was a 2017 graduate of Concord High School where she excelled as a student and athlete. She spoke six languages. Soccer was her favorite sport. She joined the NHARNG at age 17.
Family always came first for Spc. Usanase. She was as supportive of her sisters and brother as she was driven in her personal goals. She loved cooking for her parents, and as the second oldest sibling she could always be counted on for a friendly ear and good advice. Her youngest sister Anaelle called her “Paya,” which fast became her family nickname. Spc. Usanase was also an acolyte at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Concord.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.