NH National Guard to host regional Cyber Yankee exercise which simulates cyberattacks

CONCORD, NH — For the second consecutive year, the New Hampshire National Guard is hosting a regional Cyber Yankee exercise July 20 – 31 at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke.

Army and Air National Guard cyber defense teams from across New England will test their skills during a formidable exercise designed to simulate response to cyberattacks.

“Cyber Yankee is a great opportunity for the Guard to work with state and federal government, interagency and critical infrastructure partners to prepare to respond to a significant critical cyberattack,” said Lt. Col. Woody Groton, exercise director. “Training together allows us to develop relationships and leverage expertise to make everyone better.”

The exercise brings together citizen-soldiers and airmen from New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Many of whom have been engaged in cyber-related support in their respective states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from various New Hampshire state government agencies will also participate to include the Department of Transportation, Department of Safety and Department of Homeland Security.

Federal government partners will include the Department of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, National Guard Bureau and United States Cyber Command.

Non-government organizations scheduled to participate include ISO New England, The Metropolitan District Hartford, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Eversource, Unitil, Avangrid, and National Grid.

There will be a virtual distinguished visitor day for the exercise on July 29 via Cisco Webex.