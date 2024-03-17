How sweet it is: NH Maple Sunday 2024

WOLFEBORO, NH – Meet Kenneth St. Pierre, a “first generation” maple syrup producer. Back in 2015 he talked his father Marc into helping him out with a small winter project. He began with just the trees surrounding his parents back yard. 2024 will prove to be his most productive year ever and Big Lake Maple is open today as part of New Hampshire Maple Weekend. They are based just an hour away in Wolfeboro. Ken calls this “the weekend he most looks forward to” all year.

St. Pierre might look familiar to some of you. By day he is a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer and K9 Handler. He appeared on the show Northwoods Law on Animal Planet.

Talking to him for even a few minutes, you’ll get to see his passion and dedication to the traditional art of sugar shacks and maple syrup making. His mom sells the goodies that include maple syrup, maple sugar candies, and Big Lake Maple swag. His dad feigns resistance to being dragged into the work but he loves traditions, shares deep knowledge and is proud of the family enterprise.

The work begins earlier each year as climate change messes with the calendar but they persevere and enjoy the relatively short seasonal distraction with perfection.

If you are looking for a sugar shack closer to your home, check out this list from the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association.