NH makes way for flying cars with ‘roadable aircraft’ law

MANCHESTER, NH – Governor Sununu on July 24 signed HB1182 into law, making New Hampshire the first state in the country to create a legal framework for registering, inspecting, and plating roadable aircraft (also known as flying cars). This framework will allow a simple and clean integration of this new means of transportation into state roadways.

The bill, which enjoyed broad bi-partisan support from legislators, was spearheaded by members of the New Hampshire House and Senate Transportation Committees. Three leading manufacturers in the roadable aircraft sector – PAL-V, Samson Sky and Terrafugia – joined forces to attend committee meetings, meet with legislators and policymakers, and provide critical practical knowledge and expertise about the roadable aircraft industry and current practical solutions to registering and inspecting roadable aircraft in the state. In establishing this new and innovative industry, New Hampshire has established a model that other states can closely consider.

In a statement, Kevin Colburn, Vice President and General Manager of Terrafugia, noted, “We are thrilled that Governor Sununu has signed HB 1182 into law, making New Hampshire the first state in the country to create a legal framework that will allow flying car purchasers to register their vehicle and legally drive on roads to and from airports in the state. We look forward to continuing our work with New Hampshire to implement this important legislation and grow our industry.”

Keith Ammon, New Hampshire Distributor for PAL-V added, “We want to express our gratitude to the legislators and policymakers who worked so hard to make this happen. This move by New Hampshire is certainly a significant step forward for the roadable aircraft industry. The regulatory framework established here will help both the public and government organizations around the world understand what the real practical application is for roadable aircraft.”

Sam Bousfield, Founder and CEO of Samson Sky, concluded, “New Hampshire’s bold action sets an example others can follow throughout the United States and globally, establishing a regulatory environment that will now allow residents the seamless opportunity to depart from a local airport and actually arrive at the closest airport to their destination with a built-in, last mile solution.”

PAL-V and Terrafugia, each of which has established a physical presence in New Hampshire, along with Samson Sky, look forward to hosting a vehicle demonstration event in the Granite State soon, to celebrate the signing of HB 1182. The three companies are leading the advancements in roadable aircraft and are working with clients from initial inquiries through full sales contracts. Within the next few years, state residents can expect to see initial customers registering their vehicles and pilots freely navigating the roads and skies of New Hampshire and beyond.

More about PAL-V: The Netherlands has been recognized worldwide for its breakthroughs in technology and product engineering. PAL-V is proud that some of the Dutch most skillful engineers have put blood, sweat and tears into creating a trailblazing flying car out of a mere fantasy, all in conformity with the highest safety standards. The PAL-V Liberty is a groundbreaking product that inaugurates the age of the flying car, a marriage between safety and fun, designed to satisfy the most demanding customers. www.pal-v.com

More about Samson Sky: Founded by Sam Bousfield, a fourth generation native of Nevada City, California, Samson Sky, based in Redmond, OR is poised to advance a series of new technology breakthroughs through its Switchblade roadable aircraft. Current activities focus on transportation, including aviation technology, Samson Sky is developing more useful, efficient, and less costly alternatives to modern transportation. www.samsonsky.com

More about Terrafugia: Terrafugia was founded by five MIT graduates in 2006. Today, Terrafugia’s experienced engineers, designers, certification experts, and other professionals combine aviation and automotive expertise in pursuit of our common vision for the future of personal transportation. Our first product, the Transition® roadable aircraft, will overcome the largest barriers to the more widespread use of personal aviation. Terrafugia is based in Woburn, MA and tests its vehicles at the Nashua, NH airport. www.terrafugia.com