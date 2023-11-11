NH-made Barry-1 orbital service vehicle launched on SpaceX’s Nov. 11 Transporter-9 Mission

Above: Rogue Space Systems The Barry-1

GILFORD, NH – Rogue Space Systems, creator of Orbots™, autonomous AI robots that provide in-space infrastructure and services, is proud to announce the successful launch and deployment of its first spacecraft, Barry-1. The satellite was launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-9 mission via Exolaunch on 11 November, 2023. Once operational in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Barry-1 will test Rogue’s Scalable Compute Platform (SCP) and its ability to aggregate data from multiple sensors and process that data in real time. Additionally, Rogue will be performing on-orbit testing of internal and customer-developed algorithms. The satellite will be equipped with a range of sensors that will collect data on various aspects of spaceflight, including radiation levels, temperature, and atmospheric conditions.

Barry-1 is a demonstration vehicle showcasing Rogue’s novel technology. The satellite will test the company’s proprietary Scalable Compute Platform (SCP), which has been developed in part under a contract awarded through the SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Program. The SCP is designed to aggregate data from multiple sensors and process it in real-time, enabling fast onboard decision-making and safer operations.

Barry-1 was jointly integrated into its EXOpod Nova deployer with Exolaunch, who provided mission management, integration, and deployment hardware and services, before being transported to Vandenberg Space Force Base for launch. The satellite was launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-9 mission, the latest mission in SpaceX’s dedicated Smallsat rideshare program.

Barry-1 also has some interesting customer hardware payloads. The Rogue team will be testing two IVO Quantum Drives – propellant-less propulsion systems. Rogue was contracted by IVO to ensure thorough in-space testing and validation were conducted.

“We are thrilled by the successful launch of Barry-1 into orbit,” said Jeromy Grimmett, Founder and CEO of Rogue Space Systems. “This is a major milestone for our company, and we are just getting started! Rogue is building a generation of autonomous robotic spacecraft that will be foundational to the in-space economy. The team’s vision for the future of our company and space is bold, and our journey to achieving that vision will be wrought with challenge. But the team, with the support of our tremendous community, will be successful. Barry-1 is our first step, so here we go.”

About Rogue Space Systems Corporation

Rogue Space Systems Corporation is a Gilford, New Hampshire-based company that designs satellite vehicles and subsystems to provide on-orbit services to satellite operators. Founded in 2020, the Rogue team is building a fleet of Orbital Robots (Orbots™) that will perform a variety of services for orbital assets in LEO, MEO, and GEO including inspection, maintenance, repair, transport and more. The fleet is supported by a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled sensory observation platform.