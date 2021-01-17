NH Lottery wants to know: Who wants to be a millionaire?

CONCORD, NH – You have to play to win, as they say. Two more chances to be a millionaire in 2021 coming up, with MegaMillions drawing on Jan. 19, 2021, for an estimated $850,000,000 and Power Ball on Jan. 20 for an estimated jackpot of $730,000,000.

What will you do with your millions?

Below are last week’s winning numbers:

Powerball

Saturday Jan. 16. 2021 winning numbers:

14

20

39

65

67

PB 2

Power Play 3x
ESTIMATED JACKPOT $730,000,000*
CASH VALUE $546,000,000*

*Next Drawing: Wednesday, 1/20/21, 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions

Mega Millions winning numbers for Jan. 15, 2021:

3

11

12

38

43

15

MB

Megaplier 4x

ESTIMATED JACKPOT $850,000,000*

CASH VALUE $628,200,000*

*Next Drawing: Tuesday, 1/19/21, 11 p.m.

