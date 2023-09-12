NH Lottery to schedule hearing requested by Concord Casino

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Lottery will schedule a public hearing within the next 30 days to determine whether Win Win Win, LLC, doing business as Concord Casino, will retain its charitable gaming licenses.

On September 8, 2023, the New Hampshire Lottery received Concord Casino’s request for a public hearing before the three-member New Hampshire Lottery Commission and the New Hampshire Attorney General to dispute findings that neither Concord Casino nor its owner, former state senator Anthony M. (“Andy”) Sanborn, is suitable to be associated with charitable gaming in New Hampshire and other grounds for proposing the revocation of Concord Casino’s licenses.

At the hearing, the burden will be on Concord Casino and Mr. Sanborn to present evidence demonstrating their suitability to be associated with charitable gaming in New Hampshire and compliance with all other legal requirements for the retention of Concord Casino’s licenses.

In August, the New Hampshire Attorney General and the New Hampshire Lottery concluded a comprehensive investigation and suitability review of Concord Casino and Mr. Sanborn, finding Concord Casino and Mr. Sanborn not suitable to own or operate a charitable gaming hall. Following the adverse suitability determination, on August 31, 2023, the New Hampshire Lottery transmitted a Notice of Administrative Action to Concord Casino, proposing to revoke its charitable gaming licenses for lack of suitability and other compliance grounds.